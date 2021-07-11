Cooking with Eric - Easy Shrimp Curry

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a quick and easy way to make curry at home! It’s an Easy Curried Shrimp Dish.

First melt a half stick of butter in a large skillet. Add 1 tablespoon of flour and one tablespoon of curry powder and cook to a thick paste.

Next, add a half cup of ketchup and mix well. Then add 1 and 1/2 cups of milk, stirring with a whisk until sauce is thickened. Now for a secret ingredient that adds a little “somethin’ somethin’” - add a quarter cup of dry sherry. Then add in 2 pounds of cooked shrimp, (thawed if frozen) then season with salt and pepper and heat though. Serve over rice.

