Sunnier in the Black Hills this Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Our ridge is going to make way for a trough to drop in from Montana. That shortwave is going to do two things. First it is going to cool us off just a skosh, then it is going to do its best to drop off a few more showers to start our weekend. However, our whole weekend will not be a total washout. The sun returns and the heat will build as the beginning of next week comes into view.

There is the possibility of a few of those storms try to develop along the zone were the flow meets and then changes over the Black Hills during the rest of the afternoon, but the main activity will develop over northeastern Wyoming during the late afternoon and spread southeastward. There is enough shear above us that will add to the moist air and get enough instability for at least a few showers to turn severe in those locations. With those storms we could see large hail and gusty winds.

For the weekend expect calmer conditions and more heat. Next week is so far looking mainly dry with the chance of a pop-up summertime shower throughout.

