Neutrino Day, behind the screen - interact with science and learn about the stars

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Science lovers have united in South Dakota as The Sanford Underground Research Facility, or SURF, hosted the first part of Neutrino Day.

It’s an online event that gathers all age groups together to interact, experiment, and hear from leaders in the field.

SURF invites scientific leaders from around the world to speak on the internet platform, Gather Town, where you can make an avatar and make your way around the event virtually.

There are booths all over - housing different kinds of science-like material, and if you near another avatar, you can speak with the person behind the screen directly or even view their live video feed if you so choose

However, for those who aren’t as savvy with the internet, their website, has the full agenda where you can experience it all.

The event isn’t meant for any particular age group, according to the Communications Director of the Sanford Underground Research Facility, Constance Walter, who says, “I think people will really enjoy it. I think especially kids will love it because they get an avatar and they get to wander around and do cool things. You can even go sit by the beach if you want to, Jeff.”

Events tomorrow begin with an introduction at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. with a keynote presentation with Anette S. Lee who will speak about how the scientific view of the stars interacts with the Native American perspective.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.