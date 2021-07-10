Native POP art festival kicks off this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Saturday kicked of the 8th annual Native POP event, a celebration of Native American art and culture from the people of the plains.

The event allows people to purchase Indigenous art directly from Native artists, without a middle man. The executive Director of Native POP, Lafawn Janis says they have a lot planned for this years event in Rapid City.

“Just celebrating, right, we made it through the pandemic, we’re just really happy to be here. We will have Horse Nation presentations, we’ll have Polynesian dancers, our island relatives, and an open mic for local Indigenous artists. Then at the end of the day, 3 Indigenous bands, and then a fashion show at 2:30 p.m. with 5 phenomenal Indigenous designers,” Janis said.

The art market opens Saturday at 9 in the morning, and will feature a full day of cultural events that run until 8 in the evening.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.