Severe Weather Starts the Weekend

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Storm Prediction Center has part of our area under an Enhanced Risk for the evening and the rest of us dealing with a Slight Risk. This means there is a good chance for strong winds, large hail and lots of lightning. We obviously really need the rain, but the hail and lightning, not so much.

We run the risk of doing some of this again Friday.

We have a cool front that will swoop in from the northwest and then bump up against the ridge that is keeping us warm. With that disturbances will cause instability that will eventually fire off the thunderstorms. The heating of the day (diurnal) will add fuel to the parcels of air that will eventually be the thunderstorms.

After that we get a break for the weekend and then the afternoon and evening showers return by mid-week next week.

