Low-vaccination rates in Wyoming are concerning as Delta variant becomes the dominant strain of COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the most vaccine hesitant states happens to be South Dakota’s neighbor. Only about 31% of Wyoming’s population is fully vaccinated.

The county with the lowest vaccination rate is Campbell County, in the Eastern part of the state where just 18% of the population received the jab, according to Wyoming’s Department of Health.

The Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health says this is a concern for western South Dakota, especially with the high transmissibility of the Delta Variant.

”The Delta Variant which you know transmits faster, and at a higher transmissibility rate, sixty percent higher than the Alpha Variant, so in these kind of areas where there is low vaccination rates, they are perfect areas for this virus to spread.”

Monument Health says they are ready to handle a spike in cases and encourages everyone to get their shot.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.