Advertisement

Low-vaccination rates in Wyoming are concerning as Delta variant becomes the dominant strain of COVID-19

By Scarlett Lisjak
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the most vaccine hesitant states happens to be South Dakota’s neighbor. Only about 31% of Wyoming’s population is fully vaccinated.

The county with the lowest vaccination rate is Campbell County, in the Eastern part of the state where just 18% of the population received the jab, according to Wyoming’s Department of Health.

The Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health says this is a concern for western South Dakota, especially with the high transmissibility of the Delta Variant.

”The Delta Variant which you know transmits faster, and at a higher transmissibility rate, sixty percent higher than the Alpha Variant, so in these kind of areas where there is low vaccination rates, they are perfect areas for this virus to spread.”

Monument Health says they are ready to handle a spike in cases and encourages everyone to get their shot.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet the B-21 Raider - The newest line of aviation defense from the United States Air Force
Statues in Hermosa are vandalized
Two presidential statues in Hermosa vandalized
Community members bothered by Allender's meeting with President Biden
Community members speak out against Mayor Allender’s sit down with President Biden
The large presidential busts of Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush off Highway 79 going into...
President’s heads see a face painting, but an out-of-town family decides to help erase it
Crime tape and law enforcement can be seen around Maggie's Farm on the outskirts of Manitou...
4-year-old shot and killed while dad shops inside a marijuana dispensary

Latest News

DINOSAURS- VOD - clipped version
DINOSAURS- VOD - clipped version
Native American tribes sue South Dakota over voting registration rights
Native Voting Lawsuit - VOD - clipped version
Native Voting Lawsuit - VOD - clipped version
Gavel
Carlocito Slim, sentenced to ten years in federal prison after being charged in a Sturgis Rally sex sting