Chance of severe storms this evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For most of the morning and afternoon today, we will be dry. Temperatures will also be right around average with highs in the mid-80s for Rapid City and lower 90s further south and east. This evening, we are going to see some storms roll into the area. These storms will start around 5-7 PM and last throughout the evening. There could also be some smaller storms continuing throughout the night. Some of the storms will contain gusty winds and large hail. The severe weather outlook shows a slight risk for counties south of Rapid City as well as some places in northeast Wyoming. Rapid City, the Black Hills, and the surrounding areas are under a marginal risk. Tonight we will also see temperatures drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s.

Tomorrow, we could see some small lingering showers and storms in the morning and early afternoon, but mostly for locations east of Rapid City. Temperatures tomorrow will be slightly below average with highs in the lower 80s and upper 70s. Most of the afternoon and evening will be sunny.

Sunday and Monday will be dry and warm, with Monday being the warmest day with highs in the lower 90s that day.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday show small chances of rain.

