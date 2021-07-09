Attorney General agrees with Highway Patrol on marijuana framework

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Initiated Measure 26 makes medical marijuana legal in South Dakota for those with debilitating medical conditions. Although it went into effect July 1, the rules and regulations of the program won’t be announced until October 4.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol already announced how officers plan to handle 3 ounces or less of cannabis, and today the Attorney General sent a release upholding those guidelines. In addition, officers have said they don’t plan to arrest enrolled tribal members with valid medical cards issued by the tribe.

For a doctor’s certification to be valid, the prescribing physician must be licensed to practice medicine in the State of South Dakota.

