Advertisement

Attorney General agrees with Highway Patrol on marijuana framework

(KFYR)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Initiated Measure 26 makes medical marijuana legal in South Dakota for those with debilitating medical conditions. Although it went into effect July 1, the rules and regulations of the program won’t be announced until October 4.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol already announced how officers plan to handle 3 ounces or less of cannabis, and today the Attorney General sent a release upholding those guidelines.  In addition, officers have said they don’t plan to arrest enrolled tribal members with valid medical cards issued by the tribe.

For a doctor’s certification to be valid, the prescribing physician must be licensed to practice medicine in the State of South Dakota.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet the B-21 Raider - The newest line of aviation defense from the United States Air Force
According to Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a woman was riding...
1 dead in motorcycle crash near Nemo
The large presidential busts of Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush off Highway 79 going into...
President’s heads see a face painting, but an out-of-town family decides to help erase it
Shooting of Rapid City man deemed justified
Gavel
Carlocito Slim, sentenced to ten years in federal prison after being charged in a Sturgis Rally sex sting

Latest News

Low-vaccination rates in Wyoming are concerning as Delta variant becomes the dominant strain of COVID-19
DINOSAURS- VOD - clipped version
DINOSAURS- VOD - clipped version
Native American tribes sue South Dakota over voting registration rights
Native Voting Lawsuit - VOD - clipped version
Native Voting Lawsuit - VOD - clipped version