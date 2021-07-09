Advertisement

Another potential for severe storms this evening

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Most of today will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s. This evening, however, we are going to see some storms. Some of them will contain strong winds and large hail. These storms may continue throughout the night for locations out east. Tomorrow we will see a mostly dry day with the exception of small storms early in the eastern counties. Temperatures tomorrow will be a little below average with highs being in the lower 80s and upper 70s. Sunday and Monday are looking dry and warm, while Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday we have a small chance of rain.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet the B-21 Raider - The newest line of aviation defense from the United States Air Force
The large presidential busts of Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush off Highway 79 going into...
President’s heads see a face painting, but an out-of-town family decides to help erase it
According to Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a woman was riding...
1 dead in motorcycle crash near Nemo
Shooting of Rapid City man deemed justified
Community members bothered by Allender's meeting with President Biden
Community members speak out against Mayor Allender’s sit down with President Biden

Latest News

Slight risk for southern counties and places in northeast Wyoming
Severe storms potential this evening
severe
Severe Weather Starts the Weekend
Severe Weather
KOTA Severe Weather in the Black Hills
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot Today; Isolated Storms by Evening; Cooler with More Storms Saturday