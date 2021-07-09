Another potential for severe storms this evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Most of today will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s. This evening, however, we are going to see some storms. Some of them will contain strong winds and large hail. These storms may continue throughout the night for locations out east. Tomorrow we will see a mostly dry day with the exception of small storms early in the eastern counties. Temperatures tomorrow will be a little below average with highs being in the lower 80s and upper 70s. Sunday and Monday are looking dry and warm, while Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday we have a small chance of rain.

