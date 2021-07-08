Advertisement

Shooting of Rapid City man deemed justified

(AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rapid City, S.D. (KOTA) – The Attorney General’s office released their report of an officer-involved shooting near Rapid City earlier this year.

They say the May 14 shooting by Pennington County Sheriff’s Officers was justified.

According to the report released July 8, it started when deputies were called to a domestic disturbance on Radar Hill Road.

Once there, deputies made contact with 24-year-old Ty Quinton Stilwell. According to the report, Stilwell, armed with a rifle, began to advance toward law enforcement. Officers directed Stilwel to “drop the gun” and to “put it away.” Instead, they claim Stilwell yelled profanities, raised his weapon, and pointed it at officers.  That’s when officers fired, hitting Stilwell multiple times.

A complete summary of the events leading up to the May 14 shooting has been released by the Attorney General’s office. 

