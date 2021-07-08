Law enforcement looks to the public for assistance in search for missing teen

Pennington County, SD (KOTA) – Law enforcement are searching for a female teenager who ran away from the Arise Center near the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center in Rapid City.

16-year-old Mateisha Sherice TwoCrow has not been heard from for several days. This is not typical behavior for her.

Mateisha is a Native American female, approximately 5′5″, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen at ARISE on July 4, 2021, at approximately 10:50 pm. No one has had contact with her since the 4th, and The Department of Social Services and Local Law enforcement have checked multiple addresses where she might be and have been unsuccessful in their search.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Kristina Van Loan at (605) 394-6115 or Pennington County Dispatch after hours at (605) 394-2151.

· Picture attached

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.