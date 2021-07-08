Advertisement

Hot Today; Isolated Storms by Evening; Cooler with More Storms Saturday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another hot day is expected today with highs well on up into the 90s this afternoon.

Later today into this evening, isolated severe thunderstorms will develop from northwest through central South Dakota. Most of these storms will be north and east of the Black Hills. Any of these storms could contain large hail and damaging winds.

As a frontal boundary and upper level trough settle into the area Friday and Saturday, we can expect cooler temperatures and an increasing chance of showers and storms. Highs in the 80s Friday, some 70s Saturday.

The weather turns hotter and drier again Sunday on into the first of next week.

