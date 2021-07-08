1 dead in motorcycle crash near Nemo

NEMO, S.D. (KOTA) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash near Nemo.

According to Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a woman was riding her motorcycle on Nemo Road when she crashed shortly after 10:30 Thursday morning near the intersection at Pine Road.

While several motorcycles were following behind her, her vehicle is the only one that crashed.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

