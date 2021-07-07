Advertisement

Two presidential statues in Hermosa vandalized

Statues in Hermosa are vandalized(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two presidential statues are vandalized in our area. Police are currently investigating the incident.

Someone spray-painted the word “murderer” on a statue of President George H W. Bush.

They also wrote “drug dealer” on a statue of Ronald Reagan.

These statues are in Hermosa just off of Highway 79.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office tells us they were notified on the morning of July 6 and the spray painting happened the night before

We went to the location on the property of Southern Hills RV Park and Campground, and the owner of the property declined to comment.

We will have more details on this as we get them.

