Advertisement

Severe Weather and More Heat

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is indeed some kind of sticky our there isn’t it? The upper-level ridge is still the dominating feature on our map, but the front that is coming across Wyoming right now is being disrupted with some chances for severe weather coming in.

The Storm Prediction Center has our northern hills inked in yellow meaning that there is a slight risk for severe weather today and then the slight threat risk moves to the north for Thursday. So places like Buffalo and Belle Fourche will be under the gun for severe weather.

Many locations mainly in the northern hills could be faced with large hail and damaging winds as the evening progresses. Our dewpoints have been hovering around the 60° mark for most of us today.

Because of the soupy air and shear (the turning of winds with height), we can’t rule out the possibility of isolated supercells through our late afternoon and evening hours tonight and into Thursday afternoon.

We will keep you posted on any and all severe weather.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statues in Hermosa are vandalized
Two presidential statues in Hermosa vandalized
Rapid City shooting: 1 dead 3 arrested
Community members bothered by Allender's meeting with President Biden
Community members speak out against Mayor Allender’s sit down with President Biden
Fires blaze across Rapid City as residents fail to adhere to critical fire rules
4 charged with tresspassing after Sunday’s protest

Latest News

Storms
KOTA Forecast Severe Weather and Fire Danger
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot and Humid Today
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Rain
Pop-up Showers and Warm in the Black Hills