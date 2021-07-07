Rapid City growth continues as building permits are on the rise to keep up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Elevate Rapid City says they’ve met their five-year goal a year-and-a-half early.

The group says their mission is to bring more jobs, higher wages and investments to the region.

The way Elevate Rapid City has elevated the community is through the incorporation of more than four thousand jobs, increasing per-capita income by 15-percent and more investments and expenditures. These all help the community as a whole, according to the Economic Development Director of the organization, Matt Brunner.

“It’s not just one organization or one person responsible for this. It takes a community to really elevate what we’re trying to do here which is elevate the region for everyone,” says Brunner.

As the popularity of Rapid City increases, driving more people here, local contracting becomes necessary to provide housing for the uptick of residents.

“We anticipate we’re about 3,500 units short right now when it comes to housing,” says Brunner.

It’s an issue that could be solved through the approval of more building operations, which are about 23-percent higher than last so far.

The City also issued 456 building permits in the month of June, putting local contractors hard at work. So, if you’re under the impression that Rapid City is getting bigger, then you hit the nail on the head.

Communications Coordinator with Rapid City, Darrell Shoemaker, says, “We’re seeing an increase in single family homes being built. We’re seeing it in those three-plexes and four-plexes.”

Which, takes quite a bit of work from many facets.

“Behind everyone one of those projects, there are electricians, plumbers, welders, painters, constructions workers. That’s good for the economy. They all have full plates. They’ve got more work then they can handle. They’re looking to bring on crews to handle all of the items that are coming in the door. Bottom line,” says Shoemaker, “we’re just continuing to see strong, steady growth.”

Elevate is after City Opportunity Capture funds, which have previously acted to grow the local economy altogether. In fact, Since 2006, there’s been 44 grants given out for projects.

“Of those 30 have been local expansions. Even more importantly, 41 of those 44 companies are still in Rapid City. So, that’s a 93-percent success rate,” says Brunner. “That’s pretty darn good.”

Both Shoemaker and Brunner agree that all numbers currently point in the direction of the continued growth of Rapid City.

