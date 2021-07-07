Pride in the Park returns to the Black Hills, celebrating the LGBTQ+2S community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pride month may be over but the celebration continues in the Black Hills.

Every month, even every day has a holiday attached to it. Whether it’s national ice cream day or pride month.

But the Black Hills Center for Equality pushed passed the bounds of pride month being in June, celebrating their annual Pride in the Park event in July.

The vice president of the Center for Equality’s board, Toni Diamond, shared more about the events and purpose of Pride in the Park.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.