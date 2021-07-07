Pop-up Showers and Warm in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As we look ahead to our midweek here in the Black Hills, Wednesday will once again see the building of an upper level ridge that will set the scene for the rest of the workweek. We will look west for a return to warmer and well-above average temperatures.

A cool front will start to move into the western edges of our area starting late in the day on Thursday and into Friday.

The best chance of a thunderstorm or moderate shower developing will be here over the Black Hills late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. If storms do indeed develop, there could be enough shear (tuning of the winds with height) and instability that will be in place to spawn a few supercells in the evening hours. That could spell large hail, heavy rain and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

After that another ridge will come back in to the area again bringing our temperatures about 5-11° above average.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.