Meet the B-21 Raider - The newest line of aviation defense from the United States Air Force

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The responsibility of the United States Air Force is unequivocal. Its mission is “to fly, fight and win - airpower anytime, anywhere.” This branch of the United States Military brings about legendary images of competence, strength and fearlessness. USAF unflinchingly holds the spot as Number One on the list of the best air forces in the world, and with good reason. The brave men and women who populate this military branch adhere to a set of core values:

1. Integrity First: Doing the right thing when nobody is looking.

2. Service Before Self: This uncommon profession requires American’s with uncommon dedication and a willingness to sacrifice individual goals for the good of the unit as a whole.

3. Excellence In All We Do: The greatest Air Force in the world maintains its distinction by performing excellence in all that its members do, every single day.

Maintaining Top-ranking status requires more than values. Transformational scientific and technical components are required to envision and execute the newest war-fighting concepts that keep USAF ahead of the rapidly developing state adversaries that want our spot as number one.

We’re in safe hands.

A brand new stealth bomber, capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear weapons when necessary, is soon to become the prominent war-focused aviation protection for the United States.

The B-21 Raider is capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear weapons. Designed to operate in the high-threat environments of the future, this new stealth bomber will soon become the substantial and critical foundation of America’s future Air Force.

Today (Wednesday) we know what it might look like.

Tuesday, the U-S Air Force released an artist rendering and fact sheet (fact sheet link: https://www.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/2682973/b-21-raider/) of the newest bomber in the fleet.

The plan is to manufacture 100 planes at a cost of more than 639 million dollars a bomber.

And right here at Ellsworth, the first B-21 operating base will host the bomber’s training unit. Those planes should be operational in the next few years.

No adversary or threat will stop us or top us. This Land of The Free and This home of the brave truly lives up to its name.

