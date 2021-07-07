Main Street Square fountains need extra TLC after turning 11

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Main Street Square’s iconic fountains are more than a decade old, and with their age comes a few issues.

On Sunday and Monday, Main Street Square’s fountains were closed for maintenance repairs.

The downtown fixture is 11 years old and staff at Main Street Square say taking care of the summer spot is like taking care of an aging house, repairs have to happen eventually.

Therefore maintenance is done weekly.

“Every Monday we have to close down and clean some of the pumps and clean the tank and do some different things just to try and prolong the fountains,” said Domico Rodriguez, president, and CEO of Main Street Square.

Last winter, the computer system that runs the fountains was replaced.

Rodriguez described it as fixing the brain but not the heart.

Staff is now trying to repair and upgrade everything else to keep the fountains up and running but they’re hitting a roadblock, supply shortages.

“We’re running into issues where it’s pumps, it’s seals, it’s a lot of little things, filters going out,” continued Rodriguez. “The odd part is, finding pipes, pumps, different motors, and things like that, the supply chain is not where it needs to be either so it’s a lot of bandaids right now until we can get through the summer and address some issues.”

Main Street Square’s fountains will remain open through Labor Day weekend and before the ice rink goes in, more repairs and replacements will happen to keep the aging attraction up and going for years to come.

