Advertisement

Main Street Square fountains need extra TLC after turning 11

The downtown fixture is 11 years old and staff at Main Street Square say taking care of the summer spot is like taking care of an aging house, repairs have to happen eventually.
Main Street Square’s iconic fountains are more than a decade old, and with their age comes a...
Main Street Square’s iconic fountains are more than a decade old, and with their age comes a few issues.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Main Street Square’s iconic fountains are more than a decade old, and with their age comes a few issues.

On Sunday and Monday, Main Street Square’s fountains were closed for maintenance repairs.

The downtown fixture is 11 years old and staff at Main Street Square say taking care of the summer spot is like taking care of an aging house, repairs have to happen eventually.

Therefore maintenance is done weekly.

“Every Monday we have to close down and clean some of the pumps and clean the tank and do some different things just to try and prolong the fountains,” said Domico Rodriguez, president, and CEO of Main Street Square.

Last winter, the computer system that runs the fountains was replaced.

Rodriguez described it as fixing the brain but not the heart.

Staff is now trying to repair and upgrade everything else to keep the fountains up and running but they’re hitting a roadblock, supply shortages.

“We’re running into issues where it’s pumps, it’s seals, it’s a lot of little things, filters going out,” continued Rodriguez. “The odd part is, finding pipes, pumps, different motors, and things like that, the supply chain is not where it needs to be either so it’s a lot of bandaids right now until we can get through the summer and address some issues.”

Main Street Square’s fountains will remain open through Labor Day weekend and before the ice rink goes in, more repairs and replacements will happen to keep the aging attraction up and going for years to come.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD secures the crime scene at north Rapid City apartment complex after a man is found dead in...
Man’s death ruled a homicide following weapons call at Rapid City apartments
Rapid City shooting: 1 dead 3 arrested
4 arrested after hanging “LANDBACK” flag from Omaha Street grain elevator
4 arrested after hanging “LANDBACK” flag from Omaha Street grain elevator
They addressed what they say is the systemic racism held by several Rapid City institutions,...
Indigenous groups hold demonstration in Rapid City

Latest News

shooting
Standing Together Against Violence - One Rapid City neighborhood is fighting back the old-fashioned way - with a block party
“This isn’t just simply a criminal justice issue, it’s a community issue.”
From proudly displaying presidents on street corners to the support of our troops, Rapid City...
Queue the National Anthem; Rapid City named most patriotic city in South Dakota
Four protesters were arrested on July 4th for trespassing while climbing the Dakota Mills grain...
LANDBACK protest is called successful