Hot and Humid Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hot and humid weather can be expected today - more like east-river. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees - it may feel more like the mid 90s in spots.

Isolated thunderstorms will again be possible tonight as activity that forms in Montana and northwest South Dakota late this afternoon moves southeast. Frequent lightning and some hail will be possible with the isolated storms.

A cold front and upper level trough will settle into the area Friday and Saturday. Expect fairly widespread showers and thundershowers along with much cooler temperatures, especially Saturday.

Sunday on into early next week will be hotter and drier again.

