Grilling with Eric - Grilled Ham

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ham on the grill? Why not? Even a cured, smoked and pre-cooked product can be more flavorful with that grill taste.

It’s all about the easy glaze you’re going to make in a small pot on the grill’s side burner on inside on the stovetop: combine 1 cup brown sugar with 1/3 cup prepared horseradish and 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice in the pot. Cook and stir until smooth.

Meantime, heat your grill to medium / medium-high. Arrange 1/2″ to 1″ slices of ham on the grill and top each slice with the sauce. Flip after 4 or 5 minutes and douse the other side with the sauce. After another 4 or 5 minutes, the ham is ready to serve. If you have any extra sauce, serve that on the side.

This is a perfect breakfast ham recipe - goes perfectly with eggs and hash browns, or even French Toast.

