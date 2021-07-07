Advertisement

Community members speak out against Mayor Allender’s sit down with President Biden

Community members bothered by Allender's meeting with President Biden
Community members bothered by Allender's meeting with President Biden(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the Rapid City Council meeting on July 6 President Biden was brought up during the public comment section as some members of the community shared their displeasure with Mayor Steve Allender having a sitdown with the President.

Last month Allender sat down with Biden to discuss community gun violence.

One local gun owner says he is disappointed that the city council accepted a federal grant related to crime control and says the details of the grant are concerning because according to him some of the grant deals with gun control.

“We will be opposing the election or re-election of any official who makes so much as a shadow of a move to further impose any additional restrictions related to gun control,”

The speaker continued saying they don’t need the federal government meddling in their gun rights

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD secures the crime scene at north Rapid City apartment complex after a man is found dead in...
Man’s death ruled a homicide following weapons call at Rapid City apartments
Rapid City shooting: 1 dead 3 arrested
4 arrested after hanging “LANDBACK” flag from Omaha Street grain elevator
4 arrested after hanging “LANDBACK” flag from Omaha Street grain elevator
They addressed what they say is the systemic racism held by several Rapid City institutions,...
Indigenous groups hold demonstration in Rapid City

Latest News

Statues in Hermosa are vandalized
Two presidential statues in Hermosa vandalized
Main Street Square’s iconic fountains are more than a decade old, and with their age comes a...
Main Street Square fountains need extra TLC after turning 11
shooting
Standing Together Against Violence - One Rapid City neighborhood is fighting back the old-fashioned way - with a block party
“This isn’t just simply a criminal justice issue, it’s a community issue.”