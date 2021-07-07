Community members speak out against Mayor Allender’s sit down with President Biden

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the Rapid City Council meeting on July 6 President Biden was brought up during the public comment section as some members of the community shared their displeasure with Mayor Steve Allender having a sitdown with the President.

Last month Allender sat down with Biden to discuss community gun violence.

One local gun owner says he is disappointed that the city council accepted a federal grant related to crime control and says the details of the grant are concerning because according to him some of the grant deals with gun control.

“We will be opposing the election or re-election of any official who makes so much as a shadow of a move to further impose any additional restrictions related to gun control,”

The speaker continued saying they don’t need the federal government meddling in their gun rights

