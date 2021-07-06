“This isn’t just simply a criminal justice issue, it’s a community issue.”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While police are still investigating the fatal shooting at an apartment complex on North Maple Avenue early Monday morning, attention is now turning toward bringing the community together.

There are around 80-thousand people living in Rapid City and about only 150 police officers.

Mayor Steve Allender says from those numbers it’s clear to see police don’t stand a chance regulating all criminal behavior.

Allender believes the community has divided in every possible way creating a lesser degree of community involvement.

”It’s time for the community to stand up against violence. In fact, it’s past time. I want 2021 to become the age of accountability. We need to hold ourselves accountable. We need to hold our friends and our family accountable. We need to do what’s best and what’s best is not withdrawing from the rest of the world,” said Allender.

In an effort to reach out and unite the Knollwood neighborhood and the rest of the community, a block party will be held tomorrow at 1721 North Maple at 5 pm.

This is part of the whole new approach to violent crimes which is centered on community intervention.

”The violence that we are seeing in this neighborhood is completely unacceptable, but it’s also bigger than the police department alone. It will take everybody working together to help address an issue like this. This isn’t just simply a criminal justice issue. This is a community issue and that’s why we’re here today. To try and bring this issue to light for awareness purposes,” said Rapid City Police Chief, Don Hedricks.,

In addition to community members attending, the Great Plains Tribal Chairman’s Health Board and the I Am Legend nonprofit will be able to provide additional resources at the event.

Everyone is encouraged to come out.

