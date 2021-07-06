Advertisement

Rapid City Parks & Rec preparing for annual Senior Games

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s almost time for the 2020 summer Olympics. But in Rapid City, the parks and recreation department is gearing up for something almost as exciting... Senior games!

Lindsey Meyers from Rapid City’s parks and recreation department shares more about this highly anticipated competition between local grandparents.

To sign up, head to https://rapidcity.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs.

