Advertisement

Rain will continue throughout the evening

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Severe thunderstorms are currently affecting our area. These storms will likely contain gusty winds. There is also a threat for minor hail and local flooding. The tornado threat is very low. These storms will continue to move east/northeast throughout the evening. Thunderstorms activity could last as late as 9:00 PM. Lingering light rain will continue throughout most of the night. Temperatures will be relatively cool with lows dropping into the mid-to-lower 60s.

Tomorrow there is another small chance of rain. We could see some isolated storms around the Black Hills in the early afternoon. Otherwise, we should be dry for tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow are going to be cooler with highs mostly in the upper 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry, but very hot. Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s possible.

After another chance of rain on Friday, things look to dry out for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD secures the crime scene at north Rapid City apartment complex after a man is found dead in...
Man’s death ruled a homicide following weapons call at Rapid City apartments
4 arrested after hanging “LANDBACK” flag from Omaha Street grain elevator
4 arrested after hanging “LANDBACK” flag from Omaha Street grain elevator
They addressed what they say is the systemic racism held by several Rapid City institutions,...
Indigenous groups hold demonstration in Rapid City
Four NDN protesters under arrest for illegal trespassing after strong effort by law enforcement to keep things peaceful and legal
UPDATE: Revised schedule for 2021 public fireworks display

Latest News

Some small storms as well
Brutally hot temperatures for the fourth of July
Chance of storms as well
Expect warm temperatures for your 4th of July weekend
Dry weather for most of the week ahead
Showers will continue throughout the evening
Things will dry out by later next week
Cooler temperatures and more rain will continue tomorrow