Queue the National Anthem; Rapid City named most patriotic city in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - ”Well it’s no surprise,” said Mayor of Rapid City, Steve Allender.

Rapid City has been named the most patriotic city in South Dakota according to an Insurify research team. Insurify, an auto and home insurance comparison site, looked through their database of more than four million insurance applications to select each state’s most patriotic city.

“It’s a welcoming environment the city is a good match, personality-wise, with the air force base, with the National Guard. It’s just a chemistry that works,” said Allender.

The selected cities were chosen because they demonstrated exceptional support for the armed forces.

“I’m an example of that, I was born here at Ellsworth Air Force Base. My father was in the Air Force and throughout his career traveled around the country and when he retired, retiring in this area was his number one pick,” said Allender, “You couldn’t pick a better city for being welcoming to the military and all of that it brings.”

Other cities that were chosen around the region were St. Cloud, Minnesota; Bellevue (bell-view), Nebraska; Minot, North Dakota; and Peyton, Colorado.

“Well, I’m proud to be in Rapid City, we just moved here recently, but we love this area and we’re real proud of the people up here. That’s one reason why we moved up here is because of their patriotism,” said William Owenhoffman, Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom veteran.

More than 7,000 veterans reside in Rapid City alone, and the Black Hills area is home to more veterans than anywhere else in the entire state. In fact, the percentage of South Dakotans who are veterans beats the national average.

“We put out our honor, our servicemen on flags down the streets, and I agree with that, I think we’re very patriotic,” said Craig Price, United States Army veteran

“Rapid City is probably one of the most patriotic cities in America,” said Allender.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.