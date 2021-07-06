Kid beats cancer, donates toys to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A 7 year-old Missouri boy won the fight against cancer, and now he is doing all that he can to help others.

Tripp Hughes got to ring a Kansas City Fire Department truck bell Sunday to celebrate his last chemo treatment pill.

“It’s just been a roller coaster,” Tripp said.

He had been fighting cancer since he was 4, and the little guy won. Tripp said he feels “amazing.”

For a recent birthday, he had the idea collect toys and cash for the hospital who helped him instead of getting gifts himself.

“They’re running low on toys, because they let the kids take some of the toys home with them, so we just want to help,” he said.

Krista Hughes, his mother, said friends and family have been asking what they can get him to celebrate.

“We knew he just didn’t need anything, and so from there I just kind of tumbled into what can we do to help give back?” she said.

Tripp and his friends have been able to donate more than 2,500 toys to Children’s Mercy Hospital and more than $6,000.

“Every time that we go there, they’re willing to give anything and everything we need for Tripp,” the mom said.

“I just hope this inspires other kids to do other helpful things,” Tripp said.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.