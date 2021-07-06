Advertisement

First responders see a significant increase in calls over the holiday weekend

Rapid City Fire department and police department saw a significant increase in service calls during the Fourth of July weekend.
Rapid City Fire department and police department saw a significant increase of service calls...
Rapid City Fire department and police department saw a significant increase of service calls during the Fourth of July weekend.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Between July 3rd to the 6th, the Rapid City fire department responded to 220 calls which included 35 fires, 31 grass and vegetation fires, and 4 dumpster fires.

Last year, they responded to 204 calls for service with 25 fires. During the same time period, the Rapid City Police department saw 1,167 calls for service.

Typically, the Fourth of July weekend is the busiest time of the year for first responders.

“All the guys on shift are highly trained, highly motivated, ready to go at a moments notice. We anticipate call volumes increasing, if we’re anticipating call volumes increasing such as they did over the weekend, we’ll upstaff an extra apparatus and just be prepared,” said Brian Povandra, division chief of fire operations at Rapid City fire department.

Povandra says if people are still lighting off novelty fireworks that are allowed in city limits, be prepared with a water bucket to put them out in order to avoid a fire or a dumpster fire if thrown away improperly.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD secures the crime scene at north Rapid City apartment complex after a man is found dead in...
Man’s death ruled a homicide following weapons call at Rapid City apartments
Rapid City shooting: 1 dead 3 arrested
4 arrested after hanging “LANDBACK” flag from Omaha Street grain elevator
4 arrested after hanging “LANDBACK” flag from Omaha Street grain elevator
They addressed what they say is the systemic racism held by several Rapid City institutions,...
Indigenous groups hold demonstration in Rapid City

Latest News

Four protesters were arrested on July 4th for trespassing while climbing the Dakota Mills grain...
LANDBACK protest is called successful
Rapid City Parks & Rec preparing for annual Senior Games
Rapid City Parks & Rec preparing for annual Senior Games
Rapid City Parks & Rec preparing for annual Senior Games
Rapid City Parks & Rec preparing for annual Senior Games
Tourism
The Hills tourism, what attracts the masses? Hear it from them!