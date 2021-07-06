Advertisement

Fires blaze across Rapid City as residents fail to adhere to critical fire rules

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A vegetation fire broke out on Saturday, North of Settler’s Creek, and Officials say that bottle rockets are to blame.

Firefighters were able to put out that particular fire in under an hour, but it was one of twenty-five fires that broke out over the weekend. Officials tell us that Rapid City Fire crews did not spend the holiday with their family or friends, but rather battling the flames. The crews were busy answering calls around the clock and responding to fire emergencies, most of which were inside Rapid City limits. Because of their fast action, none of the fires were more than an acre in size, but that is only because of our brave City firefighters who were there to help.

The Battalion Chief for the Rapid City Fire Department says that these fires were not only preventable, but illegal. ”Its just people inside the city limits, not following the rules, and lighting off fireworks, they shouldn’t be.”

The Rapid City Fire Department says the threat of more fires is not over, especially with the chance of lightening over the next few days. So please stay safe and follow the rules.

