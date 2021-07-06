Advertisement

Cooler today with a Chance of Afternoon Storms

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cooler air can be expected today, and additional isolated thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and evening as another disturbance drops southeast out of Montana. Gusty winds and small hail will accompany the storms later today. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Warmer air returns Wednesday and Thursday, with hot 90s widespread across the area Thursday afternoon.

A cold front arrives Thursday night with a few storms, then cooler air returns Friday and Saturday with a lingering chance of isolated thundershowers.

Hot and dry weather returns Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD secures the crime scene at north Rapid City apartment complex after a man is found dead in...
Man’s death ruled a homicide following weapons call at Rapid City apartments
Four NDN protesters under arrest for illegal trespassing after strong effort by law enforcement to keep things peaceful and legal
4 arrested after hanging “LANDBACK” flag from Omaha Street grain elevator
4 arrested after hanging “LANDBACK” flag from Omaha Street grain elevator
They addressed what they say is the systemic racism held by several Rapid City institutions,...
Indigenous groups hold demonstration in Rapid City
Rapid City shooting: 1 dead 3 arrested

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
gusty winds and minor hail is possible
Severe weather risk this afternoon and evening
gusty winds and minor hail
Severe weather this afternoon
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Strong Storms Possible later Today; Cooler Tuesday