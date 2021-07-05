Advertisement

Traffic update, St. Joseph’s Street

Traffic persists.
Traffic persists.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The traffic off of West Main has cleared up. However, work on the St. Joseph’s side is expected to continue through the end of the summer. Where right now, the lanes narrow down to one beginning on West Street and opening back up at West Boulevard. Between the two streets, access to Saint Joe’s is closed through 11th and 12th streets.

The sidewalk is also closed in areas, where a detour is necessary around West Street.

The project is a part of the multi phase 12th street project installing a storm sewer and new waterlines.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD secures the crime scene at north Rapid City apartment complex after a man is found dead in...
Man’s death ruled a homicide following weapons call at Rapid City apartments
They addressed what they say is the systemic racism held by several Rapid City institutions,...
Indigenous groups hold demonstration in Rapid City
4 arrested after hanging “LANDBACK” flag from Omaha Street grain elevator
4 arrested after hanging “LANDBACK” flag from Omaha Street grain elevator
UPDATE: Revised schedule for 2021 public fireworks display
Firefighters fend off the flames
Bottle rockets cause fire that scorches hill near Founders Park

Latest News

According to Michelle Thompson with the Black Hills & Tourism Association, the numbers are even...
Black Hills tourism booming in 2021
What drives tourism?
The Hills tourism, what attracts the masses? Hear it from them!
Rapid City shooting: 1 dead 3 arrested
4 charged with tresspassing after Sunday’s protest