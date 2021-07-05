Advertisement

Strong Storms Possible later Today; Cooler Tuesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A well-defined upper level disturbance will cause thunderstorms to erupt this afternoon and evening in our moist, hot and unstable atmosphere. Hail, high winds and heavy rainfall will accompany the storms. Keep that in mind if you have outdoor activities planned for this afternoon and evening.

A cold front brings a brief break from the heat Tuesday. An isolated thundershower will be possible around the hills Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday will be hotter and dry, before another cold front drops temperatures for Friday and Saturday. An isolated thunderstorm will be possible Thursday night and Friday as that front moves through.

Next weekend will be dry and warm.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Revised schedule for 2021 public fireworks display
Firefighters fend off the flames
Bottle rockets cause fire that scorches hill near Founders Park
Body pulled from Angostura Reservoir
Upon arriving at the scene, the fire department discovered that the blaze was burning between...
Wildfire near Weston Hills in Campbell Co. WY
How to stay safe during the holiday weekend.
Holiday events, want to do something?

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Chance of severe weather tomorrow afternoon
Slight chance of rain this evening, but severe weather expected tomorrow
Severe weather potentially tomorrow
Small chance of rain for fourth of July
hot temperatures as well today and tomorrow
Chance of storms along with hot temperatures expected for Fourth of July