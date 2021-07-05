Advertisement

Man’s death ruled a homicide following weapons call at Rapid City apartments

RCPD secures the crime scene at north Rapid City apartment complex after a man is found dead in an apartment shooting early Monday morning.(Jack Caudill)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person is dead in an apparent shooting at an apartment complex with a recent history of gun violence.

On Monday, police responded to a weapons call at 1:28 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue at the Knollwood Townhouses after a caller reported hearing gun shots in the area, according to an RCPD sergeant.

Upon arrival, police found a deceased male and have ruled his death a homicide.

Police say they are still looking for the suspects involved.

Authorities are not releasing the identity of the person killed until the victim’s family has been notified.

This is the second shooting to have occurred within 30 days at this apartment complex. The previous incident prompted a community initiative to combat gun violence in the neighborhood.

Police responded to similar complaints in the hours before the shooting that stemmed from firework displays meant to celebrate the Independence Day.

This is a developing story. We will provide more details as they become available.

