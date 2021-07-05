Four NDN protesters under arrest for illegal trespassing after strong effort by law enforcement to keep things peaceful and legal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Four adults have been placed under arrest for illegally trespassing on private property during a planned demonstration on the evening of July 4th.

On Sunday, NDN Collective staged a protest march in Rapid City under the banner “The Fourth of You Lie.” The group, which bills itself as an Indigenous-led organization dedicated to building Indigenous power through organizing, activism, philanthropy, grantmaking, capacity-building and narrative change, chose this year’s July 4th to hold a counter-protest to the State’s holiday celebrations.

The protest was described as a call for justice for indigenous people who have been, “over-criminalized by colonial government and law enforcement on their own lands.”

Getting word of the protest, Rapid City law enforcement and city leaders held a press conference Sunday morning encouraging a peaceful demonstration.

Leaders spoke of the right to free speech, the importance of hearing everyone’s voice, and how to connect as a community.

“I’m more than willing to be at the table if folks want to have meaningful discussions about how we can work together moving forward. And I would say the things that the MOA are doing for the city and the community are great. I’ve personally been happy to be at the table with that as well,” said Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick.

But for members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, it was a time to change what they consider a false narrative of Rapid City.

It’s important to note that before the time of this nearly six-hour-long demonstration, the Rapid City Police Department, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Rapid City Fire Department worked hard to come to agreements with the protesters regarding the safety and legalities of their protests.

As crowds made their way to the site, law enforcement increased to ensure the safety of protesters and the public at large, and to continue to protect the right to free speech.

The demonstration took up a large amount of the City’s public safety resources, and other supporting organizations during its duration. The July 4th weekend is historically the busiest day of the year for calls-for-service from the public. It also created a large disruption to the general traffic of the downtown area and hindered law enforcement’s ability to respond to calls for service for other non-related issues.

Many protestors and organizers failed to work with the City to make their demonstration a legal and non-violent use of their first-amendment rights. When they demonstrated on the private property at 5th and Omaha, the protest crossed the boundary into illegal territory. Halfway through the march through the downtown area police received a report that four subjects were climbing the grain tower at 426 Omaha Street. Local law enforcement worked with demonstrators to execute a plan for the climbers’ safe return to the ground.

After several more hours, the climbers made their way to ground level. They were taken into custody for Trespassing before being transported to the Pennington County Jail.

