Black Hills tourism booming in 2021

According to Michelle Thompson with the Black Hills & Tourism Association, the numbers are even surpassing 2019, which was a record-breaking year for tourism.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As we pass the Fourth of July holiday, the middle of the summer is upon us, and that means the middle of Tourism season in the Black Hills.

Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, numbers were expected to reach sky-high levels for people coming into the state and enjoying all the Black Hills has to offer. But, according to Michelle Thompson with the Black Hills & Tourism Association, the numbers are even surpassing 2019, which was a record-breaking year for tourism.

”Businesses are seeing numbers comparable to July or August as they’re looking at June or May numbers,” Thompson said. “So, it’s really looking incredible for 2021.”

Thompson says last year’s fireworks at Mount Rushmore was a highlight in an otherwise slow tourism year. But, she said that it’s still a great place to visit during the Fourth of July holiday.

”It’s a patriotic attraction for people to visit, and not having the fireworks allows many more people to be able to go into the memorial and experience the event stat are going on there.”

Thompson said that she looks forward to seeing how the remainder of July and August round out the tourism season.

