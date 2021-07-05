Advertisement

4 arrested after hanging “LANDBACK” flag from Omaha Street grain elevator

By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Multiple demonstrators are in hand-cuffs after climbing a large grain container and displaying Old Glory in distress.

On Sunday, four people climbed the Dakota Mill & Grain elevator on Omaha Street around 10 p.m., according to a Rapid City Police sergeant.

"LANDBACK" Flag
"LANDBACK" Flag(Jack Caudill)

The climbers ascended the structure using a ladder close to the sidewalk and hung a large upside-down American flag emblazoned with the text “LANDBACK” and the numbers “1505.”

The demonstrators eventually removed themselves from the tower and were later arrested by authorities.

This came hours after dozens began to protest Rapid City institutions and police for claims of systemic racism following NDN Collective’s “Fourth of You Lie” rally.

“LANDBACK” refers to the collective’s racial equity campaign to return indigenous lands to area tribes, while NDN Collective’s Facebook page says the numbers “1505″ references missing and murdered Indigenous children that have been found in America without a burial marker.

