Wildfire near Weston Hills in Campbell Co. WY

Upon arriving at the scene, the fire department discovered that the blaze was burning between...
Upon arriving at the scene, the fire department discovered that the blaze was burning between 150 to 200 acres of grass and timber.(Campbell County Fire Department)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are also getting word of a wildfire in Campbell County Wyoming.

According to Battalion Chief Kate Eischeid of the Campbell County Fire Department, smoke was seen from the Weston Hills area near Gillette shortly before 11 Saturday morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, the fire department discovered that the blaze was burning between 150 to 200 acres of grass and timber.

The flames are on private land, and the forest service, as well as air tankers from Rapid City and Casper, are also on the scene.

As of 3:18 Saturday afternoon, the fire is continuing to grow.

