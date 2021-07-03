Advertisement

Water, a vital role in firefighting, but what does it take to get the hose?

A day in the life at the RCFD.
A day in the life at the RCFD.(Connor Matteson)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thirsty? It’s easy enough to grab a glass of water in Rapid City, isn’t it?

All it takes is water pooled at Pactola or Deer Field Reservoir to be released at around 70 cubic feet per second into Rapid Creek. Then, pumped into one of two water treatment plants here in Rapid City. Followed by taking a trip through some pipes, compliments of water pressure provided by around 20 water reservoirs here around town, including the iconic ones, that combined hold upwards to 30 millions gallons of water.

Darrell Shoemaker, Communications Coordinator for Rapid City says, “Connecting the dots between Pactola and Rapid Creek, and the Water Treatment Plants and all of that. It’s very complex, but you need a good quality system like that to provide the end result.”

The end result being hydration through the tap, sure, but also a means of providing the fire department with a vital tool of theirs.

Water.

Brian Povandra, The Chief of Fire Operations with the Rapid City Fire Department says, “Fire hydrants strategically placed throughout the city. We carry large, five inch LDH hoses on all our large fire apparatus. So, if we have any sort of a fire we’re usually hooking a hydrant, pulling that five inch LDH in. Then, we have plenty of water that goes to the fire apparatus to be able to extinguish the fires.”

If there’s no hydrant nearby, a fire apparatus doesn’t solely rely on the city’s water system.

“500 Gallons of water. 2,000 gallon per minute pump on it. It’s a high pressure, low volume pump [on the truck]. So, it means we’re using higher pressures, lower volumes of water. Able to disperse the water droplets a little bit more and make the water go further with that high pressure behind it,” says Povandra.

There’s many ways of pumping out water. Sometimes, the water is mixed with foam to get deeper into the flames to fight off the fires. It all makes sense as their name would suggest, firefighter.

