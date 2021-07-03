Advertisement

Post 22 splits a pair of games at Firecracker on Friday

Hardhats fall to River Park 4-3, defeat Premier West 8-0
By Vic Quick
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Post 22 baseball team split a pair of games at the Firecracker Tournament on Friday night. The Hardhats dropped their first game to River Park, CA 4-3 in 10 innings but bounced back to shutout Premier West 10-0. The Firecracker tournament rolls on through Sunday out at Fitzgerald Stadium.

