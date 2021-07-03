Post 22 splits a pair of games at Firecracker on Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Post 22 baseball team split a pair of games at the Firecracker Tournament on Friday night. The Hardhats dropped their first game to River Park, CA 4-3 in 10 innings but bounced back to shutout Premier West 10-0. The Firecracker tournament rolls on through Sunday out at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.