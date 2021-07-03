Mother Nature May Provide the Fireworks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few storms developed this afternoon over parts of north central Wyoming. There is an upper-level low sitting over the region right now that fired off the showers. Some of the storms will slide eastward towards us later on in the evening.

Some of those storms could have large hail but overall large hail potential is pretty low and there won’t be widespread severe weather over the next few days. The main threat will be gusty winds and heavy rain and lightning.

Chances for storms continue into Saturday and some of them could also get into severe levels as well. With our fire risk, that lightning threat is concerning for the potential for grass and wildfires. Areas of central and south central South Dakota have been upgraded to marginal by the Storm Prediction Center.

Starting next week, our flow once again becomes more zonal through the upper plains. With no big change in the pattern. Expect highs to stay above normal through the forecast period.

