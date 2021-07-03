Chance of storms along with hot temperatures expected for Fourth of July

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered storms will continue this afternoon and evening. Most of the rainfall today will clear out by sunset. Tonight and tomorrow morning we will be dry. There is a small chance of a pop-up storm in the Black Hills in the afternoon tomorrow. However, the heaviest rainfall won’t come until later. In the later afternoon and early evening, storms will form in Northeast Wyoming. Those storms will move east and affect Western South Dakota by the later part of the evening, sometime between 8-11 PM. Temperatures are also expected to be very warm tomorrow with highs in the mid-90s. Another chance of storms Monday and Tuesday before things dry out and get hot on by the later part of next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.