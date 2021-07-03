Advertisement

Bottle rockets cause fire that scorches hill near Founders Park

Firefighters fend off the flames
Firefighters fend off the flames(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Around 2:00 this afternoon, the Rapid City Fire and Police Departments responded to a grass fire north of Settlers Creek.

The fire swept over a hill before being controlled by responders, who arrived with two brush trucks.

Officials say the first priority was stopping the fire before reaching houses located at the top of the hill.

Witnesses say that they saw and heard bottle rockets being used in the area and saw them ignite the hillside, and as bottle rockets were found on scene, the evidence has led officials to believe the cause of the fire was indeed the fireworks.

RCFD Battalion Chief, Shawn Barrows was on the scene fighting the flames, ”We jumped in with two of our brush trucks, and started making sure that the lines were going to be solid to keep it from spreading to the west any further. An additional two brush trucks showed up on scene, and we buttoned it up from there.”

Battalion Chief Barrows said he’s proud of the departments quick work on the fire, but says to be lawful, and to be cognizant of where fireworks could potentially land. They also want to remind the public that the culprits of grass fires are also held liable for the damages.

