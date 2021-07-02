Advertisement

Sen. Thune discusses military housing in Rapid City

Several construction companies and city and economic officials met with Thune to map out a plan...
Several construction companies and city and economic officials met with Thune to map out a plan of how everyone can work together to make sure everyone has a place to live.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Affordable housing is an issue that’s brought up a lot in the Black Hills, especially as Ellsworth Air Force Base is about to see new service members with the incoming B-21 bomber.

Sen. John Thune was in town to discuss how enough housing in the Box Elder and Rapid City areas can be built before we see that population growth.

Several construction companies and city and economic officials met with Thune to map out a plan of how everyone can work together to make sure everyone has a place to live.

Thune says this new economic boom will be positive in the long run but says it’s going to take hard work in the next couple of years.

”The long-term payoff will be multiples of what we’re talking about here, and that’s why it’s important to stay focused on the long game, to understand that the decisions we make today are going to have long-term consequences, and it will rebalance out,” Thune said.

Several developers at the meeting called for more affordable housing to go up with the population expansion.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body pulled from Angostura Reservoir
The Governor’s office announced Tuesday that the troop deployment to the U.S. – Mexico border...
Local veterans react to Gov. Noem’s Nat’l. Guard deployment
RC footage
Rapid City business catches car part thieves on camera
The Rapid City Area School District is looking to hire in many different categories.
Rapid City School District vs Citizens for Liberty
RCFD responds to grass fire started by illegal fireworks

Latest News

The new clinic will double the space of the current clinic.
Ground broken for upcoming VA outpatient clinic
Preparing for holiday weekend.
Rapid City Fire, alert and ready
How to stay safe during the holiday weekend.
Holiday events, want to do something?
Miss South Dakota 2021 shares plans for year of service
Miss South Dakota 2021 shares plans for year of service