Ravnsborg elected vice chair of Conference of Western Attorneys General

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been elected to serve as the vice-chair of a bipartisan group of attorneys general.

Ravnsborg was elected as Vice Chair and Executive Board member of the Conference of Western Attorneys General. The Conference of Western Attorneys General addresses emerging legal topics and common areas of interest to the west including water, fish and wildlife, public lands, minerals, energy, environment, and Native American law. Ravnsborg was elected

“It is an honor to be elected by my fellow Attorneys General to help lead an organization which actively tackles issues which are of utmost importance for not only South Dakota, but also our entire nation,” said Ravnsborg “I am humbled and look forward to working with my fellow Attorneys General on each and every topic.”

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was elected to serve as Chair and Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford was elected to serve as 2nd Vice Chair. The immediate past chair, North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, will serve as the fourth member of the committee’s executive board.

The conference includes the eighteen member states and territories of Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming and the twenty-five associate member states and territories of Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Ravnsborg gained the approval of his peers despite three misdemeanor charges currently pending against him, related to when he struck and killed Joe Boever last September.

Associates close to Ravnsborg continue to signal that he will run for re-election in 2022. Currently, Ravnsborg is still listed as a Republican Attorney General candidate who you can donate to for 2022 on the “Republican Attorneys General Association” (RAGA) website. RAGA has ignored several request for comments regarding this matter.

