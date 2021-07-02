Rapid City Flame showcase their athletic skills for family

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Members of the Rapid City Flame put on an exhibition track and field meet.... for their parents. In previous games family members either weren’t allowed or attendance numbers were limited because of COVID-19. Now with more guidance from the CDC, these athletes’ biggest supporters were able to see their child shine in their respective events.

“To finally get them out here to cheer us on is really uplifting and motivating,” Adam Bolyard, member of the Rapid City Flame, says

It wasn’t only families cheering as loud as they could, but their fellow teammates were right by their side showing sportsmanship to cheer on other members of the Flame.

“It is really helpful. Especially when you are really really tired and you need that extra oomph to get through. They are right there to provide that for you. It is really heartfelt and inspirational,” continued Bolyard

Adam himself competes in the 100 and 200-meter dash, as well as one of the newer events, the min javelin where he says he has continued to improve due to his hard work.

