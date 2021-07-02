Rapid City Fire, alert and ready

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Taking a look at the drought monitor, you can see it’s dry.

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, the Rapid City Fire Department is preparing for a potentially dangerous holiday. Their goal is to be ready for any fire in two minutes or less, according to RCFD Chief of Fire Operations, Brian Povandra.

“This year is probably considered dryer than last year, and last year was busy. We had crews hopping from fire, to fire, to fire. Not only in the city, but around the city. So, again we’re expecting that again this year with the dry conditions,” says Povandra.

There will be two extra apparatus’, or fire vehicles, at the Executive golf Course fireworks display on the fourth, ready to go and manned with two firefighters a piece.

“These guys are highly trained, highly professional. They’re ready to respond to any incident,” says Povandra.

In case the fires get out of control, Whispering Pines and North Haines Volunteer firefighters are going to help keep watch.

“We carry 300 gallons of water on our Type Sixes,” says Povandra, “and 750 on our Type Fours.”

Although the fire department is equipped with all sorts of gear to battle whatever is thrown their way, they’d rather people stay safe and not have to. Chief Pavandra says that even though things look green, there was just a fire in Star Village lighting up some green grass.

“If we can prevent any of the fires from starting,” says Povandra, “that’s the best avenue for us.”

It’s a busy time of year for Police and Fire Crews. Chief Pavandra advises the public to not make it any busier than in needs to be by refraining from using illegal fireworks within city limits and keeping a water source nearby

