Passages Women’s Transitional Living breaks ground for its new housing facility

Passages Women’s Transitional Living held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new housing facility, Passages Place, in Rapid City.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The project costs $1.25 million and will house up to 14 women who are transitioning from incarceration and/or homelessness to independence and recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

The non-profit has raised more than $774,000 in cash and pledges.

The new facility will house two women in each bedroom with a shared bath, along with a kitchen, dining area, common area, meeting room, storage area, and garage.

Passages current house has five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

“The last two months we’ve been full and I get 2-3 calls a week from agencies or women saying ‘I’m homeless, I need a place right now’ and we don’t have the bed available. Plus, we have a waitlist of women waiting to get out of prison and some of those are a few months out and I can’t guarantee that I’ll have a bed for them when they get out,” said Marge Beam, executive director of Passages Women’s Transitional Living.

They’ll be starting construction of the new facility on the corner of First Street and Denver Street and estimate the project will take six to eight months to finish.

