Hot Weather For the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The chances for rain are still pretty slim and quite frankly we are not in for anything organized. Mainly the chance for pop-up showers are there, but even those are not a sure-fire thing.

For that very reason we are still seeing heat and fire-related watches that will continue through the weekend.

The lower-90s and mostly sunny will still rule the rest of the week and even be the forecast for the bulk of next week too. We will bring our temperatures up to well above average across KOTA Territory and rain will be a luxury.

There could be a few places this Fourth of July that could be in the crosshairs for a few showers. We are still thinking that this is not the best timing, but we need the rain. The other issue with the oncoming precipitation will be the chance for wildfires caused by lightning that accompany the storms.

Please be very careful with all fire products that you may enjoy this weekend. Fireworks on dry grass do not mix.

