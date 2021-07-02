Hot Again Today; Slight Chance of Thunderstorms this Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hot weather is still expected this 4th of July weekend. Highs in the 90s and even low 100s are likely, with the hottest temperatures toward central South Dakota.

We will see a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the weekend, with an uptick in storms likely Monday and Tuesday. It won’t be a washout, but keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans this weekend.

Hot and dry weather returns by the 2nd half of next week.

